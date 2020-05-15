Child care centers may not be able to open at full capacity due to safety restrictions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Trying to get to work while dealing with a lack of child care during the pandemic has been a major source of stress and anxiety for working parents.
Relief is coming, at least to a certain level. On May 31, the state’s child care centers have been given the OK to reopen, but they will do so with a list of restrictions that will no doubt limit the number of children they can accommodate.
Horizon Education Centers have 12 locations in Cuyahoga and Lorain counties, and, at full capacity, care for about 2,000 children a day.
Their programs are highly rated in the state of Ohio’s Step Up to Quality program, but Executive Director Dave Smith is concerned because he knows Horizon can’t, at least initially, take back all the children who were previously enrolled.
“We have a lot of families that won’t be able to return just because we won’t have the available slots,” Smith said.
That would be due to Ohio’s Covid-19 based restrictions placed on child care centers, including one, Smith believes, that may have the biggest effect: reducing the number of preschool-aged children to nine per room at one time, along with just one adult.
Before the pandemic Horizon would have 20 kids in a preschool classroom with three adults also in the room teaching and providing supervision.
Smith also has economic concerns for the families that rely on Horizon for child care.
“A lot of our families are on public funded child care,” he said. “The challenge they have is that they don’t have the money to hire people.”
Also, Horizon will not just flip the switch, Smith says, and be able to open all 12 education centers at the same time and instead will focus on a staggered opening.
Working out the logistics is just part of the equation to a re-opening, and while important, nothing compares to the amount of work that they have put into their safety plan.
“We’re going to be doing curbside drop off and we’re going to basically take the temperatures of the children,” Smith said. “And we’re going to ask health screening questions before children even get out of the car.”
Smith certainly understands the urgency, they receive 30 to 40 calls a day at Horizon’s corporate offices, from parents asking when and what the plan is for re-opening.
