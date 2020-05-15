Cleveland cop lucky to be alive after heart-pounding highway crash (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer was nearly plowed over by an out-of-control car on Friday afternoon, and an ODOT camera offered a bird’s eye view of the heart-pounding crash.
The officer was tending to an accident scene on I-71, near the West 150th Street exit, when a car struck a large puddle in the left berm, spun across the highway and smashed into the officer’s cruiser in the right berm.
19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police to see if anyone was hurt in the crash.
