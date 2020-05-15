Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey honored on National Peace Officers Memorial Day

Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey honored on National Peace Officers Memorial Day
Officer David Fahey honored (Source: Officer David Fahey honored)
By Michael Dakota | May 15, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT - Updated May 15 at 4:00 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Community Policing Facebook page highlighted the efforts of fellow officers and Home Depot employees who contributed to decorating the highway memorial of Officer David Fahey on National Peace Officers Memorial Day.

National Police Week pays special recognition to law enforcement who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Officer David Fahey honored
Officer David Fahey honored (Source: Officer David Fahey honored)

On Jan. 24, 2017, Officer Fahey was putting flares on I-90, just west of Warren Road, to divert traffic from an accident when he was struck by a car.

Officer David Fahey honored
Officer David Fahey honored (Source: Officer David Fahey honored)

[ Driver who struck and killed Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey pleads guilty ]

The Community Police page thanked the Rocky River Home Depot for donating $500 in supplies to help beautify the memorial highway sign that honors Officer Fahey.

Officer David Fahey honored
Officer David Fahey honored (Source: Officer David Fahey honored)

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.