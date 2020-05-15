Commuter Cast: what this First Alert Weather day means for patio dining today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Here’s a look at what you can expect on this First Alert Weather Day, especially patio dining as bars and restaurants are open to outdoor seating for the first time in two months amid the coronavirus crisis.
Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak breaks down the latest information as severe storms will hit this afternoon and evening with wind damage and heavy rain being the biggest threat.
Temperatures will warm well in the 70s this afternoon.
It will be a windy day with winds out of the south to southwest and gusting over 30 mph at times.
A cold front is forecast to track through tonight.
Showers and thunderstorms will be in the area in advance of the front.
