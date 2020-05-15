Cribbs defends Harrison

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - James Harrison stirred things up again when the former Steelers linebacker said this about his vicious hit ten years ago on Browns receiver Mohamed Massaquoi:
“The G-est thing (Steelers head coach) Mike Tomlin ever did, he handed me an envelope after that,” Harrison said on Barstool’s “Going Deep” podcast earlier this month. “I’m not going to say what, but he handed me an envelope after that.”
Today, Harrison insisted that he wasn't talking about bounty-hunting. And he received some support from another one of his victims in that game ... Josh Cribbs.
“I’ve known Tomlin for years, from playing against him and talking to him before and after games,” Cribbs told me during a Facetime interview. “When he (Harrison) said that, it didn’t send an alarm to me because I was like, 'I believe he means a fine envelope. An envelope in the NFL means a fine, not cash.”
“Tomlin isn’t that kind of coach, and James is gonna hit anybody and everybody regardless of who gives him money.”
Cribbs knows full well. Like Massaquoi, he was knocked out with a concussion in the second quarter. Harrison, his former teammate at Kent State, said yesterday that he had to put his homeboy to sleep.
“When he says something like that, that doesn’t send out any type of alarm, because that’s who he is, and that’s how he played as an athlete," Cribbs said.
Cribbs has his former Kent State teammate’s back.
“He hit me the same way in college, with a red jersey on, meaning ‘don’t hit me’.”
