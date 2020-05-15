Cuyahoga County officials give latest update on coronavirus crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health address the area’s latest cases of the coronavirus and what is being done to help local businesses during the health pandemic.
A press conference is held with Commissioner Terry Allan, Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett, and Executive Armond Budish.
Executive Armond Budish said the first round of the county’s Small Business Stabilization Fund provided grants to 200 businesses.
Over 1,400 applications were received for the second round of grants.
Executive Budish said there is still money available for small businesses to help pay their employees, rent, and unforeseen costs from the pandemic.
Over $2 million has been provided in PPE loans to small businesses in the county.
Budish said Cuyahoga County is working to create virtual job fairs in the county for businesses that are hiring right now.
Ohio Means Jobs will host a virtual job fair in June, which will help employers and applicants connect.
The county is also working to bridge the digital divide by partnering with PCs for People to be sure everyone in Cuyahoga County has a chance at getting a good job by making sure they have computers and internet access to get to the virtual job fair, especially with public libraries closed.
