Cuyahoga County planning virtual job fairs amid coronavirus crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health address the area’s latest cases of the coronavirus and what is being done to help local businesses during the health pandemic.
Executive Armond Budish said approximately 20,000 people in Cuyahoga County filed for unemployment since March.
Budish said thousands of jobs for manufacturers, distributors, grocery stores, and other companies are available in Cuyahoga County.
“In the old days, about two months ago,” Budish joked, “job fairs in local facilities were a great way to find employment.”
But with social distancing policies still in place, Cuyahoga County, the Mandel Supporting Foundation at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, and OhioMeansJobs partnered together to create virtual job fairs for companies within the county that are hiring right now.
Cuyahoga County and the Mandel Supporting Foundation both contributed $150,000 to this virtual job fair initiative.
County officials ask Cuyahoga County companies that are currently hiring to call (216) 777-8202 to participate.
Budish said while the county virtual job fairs kick-off in June, it will not be the last one.
Since the public libraries are closed, the county is also working to bridge the digital divide for those without computers or internet access by partnering with PCs for People to provide up to 1000 job seekers with computers, hotspots, and three months of internet access during their job search.
Additionally, the county will provide those 1000 job seekers with access to an online job skills training program through the county’s SkillUp initiative, which helps make sure everyone is able to apply for jobs and be prepared to work.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.