Cuyahoga County seeing more transmission of COVID-19 in workplace from coworkers not practicing social distancing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health addressed the area’s latest cases of the coronavirus and what is being done to help local businesses during the health pandemic.
One of the key points made during Friday’s press conference was that Cuyahoga County is seeing more transmissions of COVID-19 in the workplace from employees who are not practicing social distancing with coworkers outside of the workplace.
Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett said that as they have done more case interviews and contact tracing this week, they have found people who have returned to work have been engaging with their coworkers outside of work, and sometimes not following those four pillars of preventing the spread of COVID-19 as they would in while at work.
According to Gullett, this has led to new transmissions that then result in infections coming back into the workplace.
Dr. Gullett pleas for the public to maintain those public health measures.
Commissioner Terry Allan said the county anticipates more cases as we move ahead, and asks the pubic do not lose sight of our health as the weather gets warmer and businesses reopen.
Allen discussed the State of Ohio’s findings on the number of COVID-19 deaths, which surpassed the number of motor vehicle deaths for all of 2018 and may overtake the number of suicides.
The State of Ohio said the number of COVID-19 deaths may be more than other leading causes of death in 2020.
“We are still early on in this response. We are preparing for the possibility of a fall surge," Allan said.
He said it is essential to balance the health of the economy with the health of our people by enforcing the four pillars to preventing the spread of COVID-19: cleaning/disinfecting surfaces, hand washing, social distancing, and wearing face masks or coverings.
Allan said we will have to wait for further guidance from the state when it comes to what school will look like in the fall.
