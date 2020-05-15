Employees furious after Brooklyn Sam’s Club floods again

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - Heavy rain caused flooding across Northeast Ohio Friday. One spot that’s notorious for flooding is the Brooklyn Sam’s Club parking lot that’s bordered by Big Creek.
19 News was there when employees were coming out of the emergency exit and water was up to their knees. Many of them are fed up because they say this just keeps happening. They think the store needs to be shut down and relocated.
The parking lot of Sam’s Club on Brookpark Road in Brooklyn looked more like a lake Friday afternoon.
“It was chaotic,” said Dawn Jones, cashier at Sam’s Club. “We had about 100-200 people in the store at the time when it happened. Imagine trying to tell people to abandon their carts and get to the parking lot immediately. People were not listening to us. There was literally a stampede at the door.”
Employees say the parking lot and store just flooded back in March. According to the United States Geological Survey the creek had flooded by 6 o’clock Friday evening, it also reached flood stages in late March.
“Apparently they need to do something with that creek,” said Dan Penny, senior meat cutter at Sam’s Club.
Back in 2017 some shoppers at the Sam’s Club were even rescued by boat because of flooding in the store. Some residents in the area said their basements flooded. Dan Penny was there.
“I did see some cars out there kind of floating," recalled Penny. "None of us like it because we gotta clean up the place inside and it just gets muddy and then they have to bring in special machinery to clean the park up because of the sewage and all that too.”
On Friday, the water in the parking lot was almost as high as the shopping carts. Dawn Jones is a cashier at Sam’s Club. She is furious.
“They let all the customers out and pretty much kept us hostage," Jones said. "We were not allowed to leave out of the store and this water which could be parasitic or anything me and all my coworkers had to walk through that. It’s ridiculous. This is not the first time this building has flooded and I’m sure this won’t be the last time that it flooded.”
Jones said she plans on taking her complaints to corporate. 19 News reached out to Sam’s Club for a comment but so far, we have not heard back.
