Family craft time! How to make Fake Fingers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - By Zachariah Durr
Craft time! How to create Fake Fingers out of paper that will give kids a fancy manicure or terrifying claws.
Here’s a fun and easy craft activity that kids can do: Fake Fingers!
All you need is come colored paper, tape and glue. Watch the how-to video above to see how you can turn the tips of your fingers into a beautiful manicure, or scary monster claws. Depending on the colors and shapes that you come up with, you can transform your hands into all sorts of animals and people. Just don’t poke your eye out!
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.