FIRST ALERT DAY: Severe storms this afternoon and evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Temperatures will warm well in the 70s this afternoon. It will be a windy day with winds out of the south to southwest and gusting over 30 mph at times. A cold front is forecast to track through tonight. Showers and thunderstorms will be in the area in advance of the front. Look for the weather to get active this afternoon. We are in the risk area for severe storms. Wind damage and heavy rain will be the biggest threats. The set up today is looking better than yesterday we have the warm air in place all day. The team will be watching this for you. A wind shift takes place tonight behind the front. Lakeshore areas will turn much cooler by morning.