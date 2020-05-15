19 First Alert Weather Days: Rain ends by midnight, more storms move in on Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Storms brought heavy rain and flooding to our area this afternoon and this evening.
This prompted the National Weather Service to issue a FLASH FLOOD WARNING for Cuyahoga County and all areas inside of the purple box until 10:15 PM.
If you encounter a flooded roadway this evening, TURN AROUND.
Do not drive through the water.
Do not walk through flood waters.
Rain will clear the area from northwest to southeast over the course of the next several hours.
Speaking of storms, join “Professor” Jeff Tanchak for First Alert Weather School as he discusses lightning safety:
Back to the forecast now, I also expect some additional fog to develop this evening, especially along the lakeshore and the I-90 corridor.
We’ll get a break in the rain tomorrow.
Saturday is going to be absolutely beautiful.
Rain and storms will return to the forecast on Sunday afternoon.
Some storms may be strong to severe.
Stay with the 19 First Alert Weather Team for continuing coverage.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.