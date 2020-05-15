Gov. DeWine has no immediate plans to reopen Ohio’s nursing homes to visitors

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, during a one-on-one interview with 19 News on Friday, said state officials have no immediate plans to open nursing homes to visitors.
DeWine argued that it’s the right call because the disease is particularly lethal among elderly populations.
In fact, residents and staff at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities comprise 0.5% of the U.S. population, but account for more than a third of the nation’s 87,000-plus covid-19 deaths, The Washington Post reports.
However, health officials say barring visitors is only part of the solution, as testing shortages and a lack of personal protective equipment have enabled the disease to spread through nursing homes.
DeWine said he has paired local hospitals with nursing homes across the state to increase the level of care for the elderly, and he said more tests are coming for these facilities.
The governor will revisit the visitation issue in the coming weeks, as the state reopens.
