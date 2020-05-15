Hair and nail salons, barbershops among personal care businesses permitted to reopen in Ohio on Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Personal care facilities across Ohio are allowed to reopen their doors for customers again on Friday for the first time since mid-March.
The order to reopen from Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton applies to the state’s hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, body piercing locations and tanning facilities.
Employers at those types of businesses will need to follow new requirements to ensure safe operations, including maintaining separation of six feet or by barriers and the mandatory use of face masks by workers.
Recommended and mandatory practices are also in place for customers and visitors to those facilities.
As of Friday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health reported at least 1,581 deaths fro COVID-19 and 26,954 cases statewide.
