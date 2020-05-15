Here are the latest coronavirus case numbers for Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine is not addressing Ohioans on Friday, but the state’s Department of Health is still providing updated numbers.
On Friday May, 15 coronavirus deaths reported in Ohio were at 1,581 , with at least 26,954 cases statewide and 4,791 hospitalizations.
On Thursday, the Department of Health said 1,534 Ohioans had died from the coronavirus with at least 26,357 cases reported statewide.
As of May 15, Franklin County is the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 4,330 total.
The state’s numbers, according to Dr. Acton, which now include probable cases per CDC guidelines, likely don’t reflect all of the cases because testing is only being used to screen individuals who are hospitalized or work in the health care field.
She also described that seeing a significant increase in daily cases shouldn’t be alarming because the testing capacity is expanding.
Out of the 4,718 hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 1,268 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.