Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks with 19 News as state launches comprehensive reopening plan

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News anchor Nichole Vrsansky interviewed Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday, as thousands of Ohioans get back to work.
Watch the full interview, here:
Many of Ohio’s restaurants and bars (outdoor patio service only), salons and barbershops reopened Friday. and state officials laid out a sweeping reopening plan that will begin to take effect next week.
Reopenings include:
-Campgrounds: May 21
-Horse racing (no spectators): May 22
-Gym and fitness centers: May 26
-Non-contact sports: May 26
-Ohio BMVs: May 26
-Pools regulated by local health departments (not waterparks): May 26
-Day camps: May 31
-Child care centers: May 31
At least 26,954 coronavirus cases have been reported and 1,581 people have died from the disease in Ohio; however, as it stands, coronavirus infections have plateaued in the state.
