Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks with 19 News as state launches comprehensive reopening plan

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, file photo (Source: Tony Dejak)
By John Deike | May 15, 2020 at 2:12 PM EDT - Updated May 15 at 3:24 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News anchor Nichole Vrsansky interviewed Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday, as thousands of Ohioans get back to work.

Watch the full interview, here:

Many of Ohio’s restaurants and bars (outdoor patio service only), salons and barbershops reopened Friday. and state officials laid out a sweeping reopening plan that will begin to take effect next week.

Reopenings include:

-Campgrounds: May 21

-Horse racing (no spectators): May 22

-Gym and fitness centers: May 26

-Non-contact sports: May 26

-Ohio BMVs: May 26

-Pools regulated by local health departments (not waterparks): May 26

-Day camps: May 31

-Child care centers: May 31

At least 26,954 coronavirus cases have been reported and 1,581 people have died from the disease in Ohio; however, as it stands, coronavirus infections have plateaued in the state.

