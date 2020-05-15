Nearly 700 Ohio nursing home residents died in past four weeks from COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - These sobering statistics show the toll this virus is taking on some of our most vulnerable.
The latest numbers were delayed by a day from the Ohio Department of Health. You can take a look at them here.
They are supposed to be announced every Wednesday.
19 Investigates spoke to a nursing home advocate who said the latest numbers are alarming, even if it's a small number in relation to cases.
Nursing home resident deaths
We found 674 nursing home residents died from COVID-19 in four weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
As of last week, 499 residents had died since April 15.
That means 175 more people died in nursing homes in one week.
Lucas County has had the highest number of resident deaths, with 94 deaths.
Cuyahoga County comes in fourth with 50 nursing home resident deaths.
Nursing home COVID-19 cases
Overall in Ohio, 4,091 nursing home residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since April 15.
1,814 staff members have tested positive.
19 Investigates found resident cases are up by 1,040 cases in one week.
But staff cases are down by nearly 500.
The nursing homes with the most overall cases reported in northeast Ohio are still in Lorain and Cuyahoga counties.
Some big drops in cases
19 Investigates also discovered some nursing homes in our area with the most overall cases have dropped substantially.
O'Neill Healthcare in North Ridgeville had 85 residents and 42 staff members with COVID-19 over the last month.
Last week, only four residents and one staff member had the disease.
At Westpark Neurology & Rehabilitation Center in Cleveland, 75 residents and 17 staff members had COVID-19 in the last month.
That's now down to three residents and no staff members in the last week.
We’ll continue to keep you updated on the latest numbers when they come out again next week.
