Ohio Air National Guards salute COVID-19 frontlines from the skies with flyover

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 179th Airlift Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard will Salute Ohio and honor the heroes on the frontlines of battling the coronavirus crisis from the sky with a flyover.
The 179th Airlift Wing will flyover cities and hospitals starting at 11 a.m. on Friday.
Here is the tentative schedule given by the 179th Airlift Wing, give or take a few minutes:
11:00 - Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport
11:02 - Ontario
11:03 - Mansfield
11:04 - Lexington
11:05 - Bellville
11:10 - Mount Vernon
11:19 - Marion
11:22 - Bucyrus
11:43 - Cleveland
11:52 - Akron
11:58 - Canton
11:59 - Massillon
12:05 - New Philadelphia
12:17 - Zanesville
12:26 - Lancaster
12:32 - Newark
12:46 - Ashland
12:51 - Shelby
The Ohio Air National Guard asks residents to view the flyover from the safety of their homes to adhere to social distancing guidelines and help stop the spread of COVID-19.
