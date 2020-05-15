Ohio Air National Guards salute COVID-19 frontlines from the skies with flyover

Ohio Air National Guards salute COVID-19 frontlines from the skies with flyover
By Rachel Vadaj | May 15, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT - Updated May 15 at 10:59 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 179th Airlift Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard will Salute Ohio and honor the heroes on the frontlines of battling the coronavirus crisis from the sky with a flyover.

The 179th Airlift Wing will flyover cities and hospitals starting at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Here is the tentative schedule given by the 179th Airlift Wing, give or take a few minutes:

11:00 - Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport

11:02 - Ontario

11:03 - Mansfield

11:04 - Lexington

11:05 - Bellville

11:10 - Mount Vernon

11:19 - Marion

11:22 - Bucyrus

11:43 - Cleveland

11:52 - Akron

11:58 - Canton

11:59 - Massillon

12:05 - New Philadelphia

12:17 - Zanesville

12:26 - Lancaster

12:32 - Newark

12:46 - Ashland

12:51 - Shelby

The Ohio Air National Guard asks residents to view the flyover from the safety of their homes to adhere to social distancing guidelines and help stop the spread of COVID-19.

