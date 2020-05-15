Ohio City tattoo shop welcomes customers back after shutdown

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On the first day tattoo shops were allowed to reopen in Ohio, a handful of customers showed up at True Art Tattoos in Cleveland to get ink and piercings.
The Ohio City parlor is one of many that resumed business on Friday.
“We’ve just been running on [empty], running on fumes,” said owner Chris Leonhardt. “The mood for the guys and girls who make money here was not the best.”
Leonhardt told 19 News that the business and employees didn’t qualify for the Paycheck Protection Program, noting that they’re independent contractors.
The reopening comes with new guidelines, mainly centered around extensive cleaning protocols, social distancing, limits on the amount of people allowed inside and wearing masks.
Like many shops, Leonhardt said True Art will focus on getting previously scheduled appointments done before taking walk-ins, which are still accepted.
“Everyone was very energetic,” he said. “I got here today at 11:00 a.m. and had four people waiting outside.”
Margaret Lee was among those waiting.
“We Just decided [to] take advantage -- we’ve been inside for the last month and a half, lets just do something,” she said.
She said she feels comfortable with the new guidelines in place as more businesses open up.
“It’s been a little scary for everyone to get back into it, but if everyone just takes the right precautions and wears their masks, I don’t see why things can’t reopen,” Lee said.
Leonhardt didn’t say how much potential revenue the shop lost, but was quick to point out that they missed out on one of the traditional busy seasons: tax time.
He’s optimistic, however, that some profits can be recovered by the initial boom of business.
“I think we’re actually going to come back strong,” he said.
