Ohio restaurants and bars with patios ready for soft reopening beginning Friday

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio restaurant and bar patios open on Friday, but with restrictions to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, two months after dine-in service was shutdown.
“We’re just happy that people get to come back and we’re more than happy that our employees get to come back because we missed them,” said Josh Sweet, co-owner of Boss Dog microbrewery on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights.
Sweet is ready for the changes.
“Our front of the house staff will have to wear masks, our back of the house staff will have to wear gloves, we’ll have to separate the tables by six feet, we’ll have sanitized stations," he said. "We’re doing paper disposable menus, we’ll have the tables and chairs sanitized when everyone leaves the table and goes away, ready for the next person.”
Sweet will also allow groups to gather at the bar but with a six-foot buffer between those groups, tough for bartenders since bartenders usually make the most money when bars crammed.
“For us, we’re going to cautious but we’re going to be welcoming and we’re going to try to have a good time because that’s really what our whole goal is here,” Sweet said.
Indoor seating begins with similar restrictions next Thursday, May 21st.
