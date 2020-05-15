Paralympics lost, but only for now

COVID-19 has cost him a lot. He was a senior on Mount Union’s Track and Field team, they were in North Carolina preparing to compete in the NCAA National Championships. The night before things got started everything got cancelled. The team spent the day practicing and kept hearing about things getting shut down or suspended. A slew of basketball tournaments and eventually the NBA. "We knew that it was getting worse and worse throughout the day and the chances of us competing the next day kept dropping throughout the day. Eventually the decision was made to cancel it, which was the right decision at the time,” said Digby.