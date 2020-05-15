Paralympics lost, but only for now

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - AJ Digby was supposed to be getting ready for the 2021 Paralympic Games which were to begin on August 25th in Tokyo. Instead? He’s doing what the rest of us are doing, just hanging out.
“I haven’t been able to do much, but it’s also OK because I’m not competing again for almost 10 months,” he said. “I took this time off to recover my body and reset my mind.”
Digby had not earned a spot on the US Paralympic team yet, but he was expected to. He was aiming to compete in the 400 meters and 100 meters, but now that’s on the back burner.
COVID-19 has cost him a lot. He was a senior on Mount Union’s Track and Field team, they were in North Carolina preparing to compete in the NCAA National Championships. The night before things got started everything got cancelled. The team spent the day practicing and kept hearing about things getting shut down or suspended. A slew of basketball tournaments and eventually the NBA. "We knew that it was getting worse and worse throughout the day and the chances of us competing the next day kept dropping throughout the day. Eventually the decision was made to cancel it, which was the right decision at the time,” said Digby.
There are a couple silver linings to all this for Digby. The time off can help him recover from some hamstring issues, and he has been accepted into the graduate program at Mount Union, so he will be back next year.
