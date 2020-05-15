Patio dining opens up in Ohio with soft seating removed, disposable menus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Now that patio dining is open in Ohio, restaurants that are ready to make a go of it with the new guidelines are hoping for favorable weather to make reopening worthwhile.
At Nuevo Mod Mex and Tequila Bar in North Coast Harbor they’ve brought back 25 staff members and they’re hiring because this is traditionally their busy season.
“We are more blessed than others. We have a very large patio. So, we didn’t lose all too many tables. We did take out our entire, what we call soft seating, couches and what not. We took all of that out to accommodate tables that we would have had otherwise,” said General Manager Doug Caveney.
They also added an awning on the north side of the restaurant to shield from rain.
They’ve repurposed tequila bottles into hand sanitizer dispenses for each table, and their menus are on recycled paper now, so they can be disposed of after each guest.
Caveney says the only thing they can do is be as prepared as possible.
“We’ve received a lot of phone calls for reservations, checking to see if we’ll be open so you can see from the community that there is a desire to be back out and dining. We’re preparing for a big day and a big weekend,” he said.
Indoor dining at Nuevo opens on the first day allowed, May 21st.
Flour Restaurant, in Moreland Hills, will not offer patio dining, but instead wait until May 21st to re-open their indoor dining room.
“We’re going to go with the staff that we think is appropriate and then we’ll build from there. Ordering wise, menu isn’t going to be our full menu. Every week we’ll look at the numbers, see what we sell and build from that,” said Chef/Partner Matt Mytro, of Flour Restaurant in Moreland Hills.
Having nothing to compare this to, he says it’s hard to predict what to prepare for.
“I think that 30% of the business will be in-house. The other 70% will be take out still. I think people are still going to wait and see,” Mytro said.
Mytro says they’re running into issues getting the sources and products they need, so they’re making adjustments to the menu items and pricing and they’re hoping that customers will understand.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.