Roads, residents, and cities waterlogged after flash flooding

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio was hit hard by heavy rain on Friday afternoon, and now, multiple areas are experiencing storm damage and flooding.
According to the National Weather Service, doppler radar and automated gauges indicated that two to three inches of rain fell across the region, with significant flooding from central Lorain County near Oberlin eastward across the southern half of Cuyahoga County into Geauga County.
Water levels will continue to lower through the evening as the water moves to the creeks and rivers.
Expect high water in all creeks and rivers through the evening.
NORTH OLMSTED
North Olmsted Police have shut down Country Club Boulevard in both directions between Great Northern Boulevard and Columbia Road due to flooding.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE
Below, is flooding from parts of the city.
North Ridgeville police officers are warning residents to avoid flooded roads, after receiving at least two calls regarding drivers who got stuck in the high waters.
It required an emergency response from the police and fire departments, police said.
Police said Lear Nagle Road is closed north of Chestnut Ridge Road due to both creeks overflowing.
Two people had to be rescued from a home in the 5600 block of Mills Creek Lane in North Ridgeville. There were no injuries.
You can watch the video of the rescue below.
Bainbridge Road near Root Road has experienced some flooding.
There is a tree down on Chestnut Ridge Road just west of Bainbridge Road.
