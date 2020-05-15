Shipment of 100,000 COVID-19 test swabs are on their way to health care frontline workers in Ohio

ROE increased their manufacturing capacity by adding 36 additional 3D printing machines, they brought back 100+ employees to work on swab production, and are working a 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

As a part of Governor DeWine's multi-phase plan of getting Ohio back to work, ROE, today, is making its first shipment of 100,000 nasopharyngeal COVID test swabs to the State of Ohio. These test swabs have gone through extensive testing and have approved by an interdisciplinary group of State of Ohio scientists and medical professionals. (Source: 19 News)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Independence lab made good on their promise to produce 100,000 nasopharyngeal COVID-19 test swabs for the State of Ohio.

Delivering the swabs is part of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s plan to reopen Ohio after fears of the coronavirus shut the state down.

DeWine would like to see additional testing so the state can open safely, but a lack of testing supplies and personal protective equipment have brought delays.

Roe Dental normally produces dental equipment like crowns and dentures, however after making a capital investment in 3D printers the lab was able to make 100,000 test swabs in one month.

As a part of Governor DeWine's multi-phase plan of getting Ohio back to work, ROE, today, is making its first shipment of 100,000 nasopharyngeal COVID test swabs to the State of Ohio. These test swabs have gone through extensive testing and have approved by an interdisciplinary group of State of Ohio scientists and medical professionals. (Source: 19 News)

The truck carrying the swabs departed Friday morning, May 15 with the first shipment.

