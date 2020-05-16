CLE Clothing Co. gets broken into with brick through window less than a day after opening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “We haven’t even been open 24 hours and someone thought it would be cool to throw a brick through our window, steal some women’s tees and only to get arrested 30 minutes later....you can break glass, but you can’t break us,” CLE Clothing Co. posted on their Facebook page Friday night.
The East 4th location that is “Spreading Cleveland Pride, One T-Shirt at a Time” thanked Cleveland Police for recovering most of what was taken.
However, CLE Clothing Co. said the recovered items are in “quarantined” while some items were still strewn down East 6th Street, “so enjoy your CLE freebie I guess.”
CLE Clothing Co. said they’re still open downtown with a board covering their broken window “for now until another window falls then we may have to rethink some inventory strategies and maybe go back online... we only have so many windows.”
“Thank you all that have supported us online over the past 60 days? It’s been so heartwarming! Please continue to support all of our local businesses. We need you now more than ever,” CLE Clothing Co.
