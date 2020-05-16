Cleveland Police respond to 6 shootings in less than a day

By Rachel Vadaj | May 16, 2020 at 10:33 AM EDT - Updated May 16 at 10:33 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed officers responded to six shootings between 6 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday.

Here is a description of the shootings provided by Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia:

Friday

6 p.m.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the leg at West 28th Street and Detroit Avenue. Officers were notified of the shooting when he arrived at Lutheran Hospital by car.

9 p.m.

A man around 35 years old suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back in the 3200 block of Meyer Avenue. EMS brought him to MetroHealth Hospital.

11 p.m.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the back of the leg in the 3600 block of West 32nd Street. EMS brought him to MetroHealth Hospital.

11 p.m.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the arm and back at Woodland Avenue and Woodhill Avenue. A car brought him to Cleveland Clinic.

Saturday

2 a.m.

A male suffered gunshot wounds in both hands in the 3500 block of West 50th Street. A car brought him to MetroHealth Hospital.

3 a.m.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the elbow at Colgate Avenue and Lawn Avenue.

