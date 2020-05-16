97 confirmed dead in Summit County due to COVID-19

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Health officials said Saturday there are 97 confirmed dead in the county due to coronavirus.
The total dead, which has a combined of confirmed and probable, according to health officials is 110.
There are a total of 978 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county, according to Summit County Public Health. The total cases, which has confirmed and probable, according to health officials said is 1,014.
Health officials said there is a total of 77 dead from long term care facilities.
Summit County Public Health reminds us to clean all ‘high touch’ surfaces every day.
High touch surfaces include counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets, and bedside tables.
Also, clean any surfaces that may have blood, stool, or body fluids on them.
Use a household cleaning spray or wipe according to the label instructions.
