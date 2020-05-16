1,610 COVID-19 deaths reported in Ohio; at least 27,474 cases statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health said Saturday there is 1,610 total dead in the state due to coronavirus, and 27,474 total cases statewide.
Health officials said there has been a total of 4,870 patients in the hospital, and there has been a total of 1,300 admitted in the ICU.
The age range is less than one year old to 108 years old, with the median age range of 50.
