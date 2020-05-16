Charity gives away 5,000 boxes of unsold cookies to teachers

By Michael Dakota and Sia Nyorkor | May 16, 2020 at 9:01 PM EDT - Updated May 16 at 9:04 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “It’s just really nice to be remembered during this pandemic so it’s just nice to be remembered," that was one teacher’s response to a giveaway that was Girl Scout cookies.

Dozens of teachers got a special treat on Saturday, when 5,000 boxes of unsold cookies were donated.

GetGo purchased the unsold cookies and donated them to “Shoe and Clothes for Kids.”

Cleveland teachers were invited to pick them up at the 'Kids in Need Resource Center."

Organizers said teachers have had to deal with a lot of challenges during the pandemic and this was a unique way to say thank you.

The CVOID-19 pandemic cut short the Girl Scout selling season.

