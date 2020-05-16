25 New Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of 25 more confirmed test results for coronavirus in residents of the city and no new fatalities.
The new cases include patients from 12 to 70 years old.
This brings the total to 1,133 confirmed cases in the City of Cleveland and 41 fatalities as of Saturday, May 16.
This according to a press release released from the Cleveland Mayor’s Office of Communications.
As of today, Saturday, May 16 there are 25,836 confirmed cases and 1,457 fatalities in the State of Ohio.
However, Ohio includes 1,638 cases as CDC expanded case definitions or “probable” cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 27,474 cases.
According to the state of Ohio, total cases are the amount of confirmed COVID-19 cases and coronavirus cases using the CDC expanded definition, or “probable” cases.
Cleveland does not include “probable” or CDC expanded case definitions in their numbers.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
Residents can view the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health’s map showing the confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County. The County releases an updated map each Friday.
