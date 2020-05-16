1 new death reported in Trumbull County due to COVID-19; 6 new cases reported countywide

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Trumbull County Combined Health District said Saturday there is one new death in the county, which brings the total cumulative to 39 dead countywide. There is six new cases of coronavirus in the county, which brings the total cumulative to 445 cases countywide.
Health officials said as more testing is available, they anticipate an increase of positive cases, health officials said.
The age range in cases is from less than one year old to 101 years old. There has been a total of 164 patients in the hospital.
49 people are in quarantined, and they are being monitored in Trumbull County, health officials said. Warren City has 25 people in quarantine. They are also keeping track of 86 suspected cases in the Ohio Disease Reporting System.
Health officials said 368 people have successfully completed their quarantines, and they were released. Warren City has released 67 people from quarantine.
