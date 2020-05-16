Northeast Ohio restaurants react to Friday’s outdoor dining

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a night many were hoping for.
On May 15th, restaurants and bars finally had a chance to show guests that they can safely open for outdoor dining.
“You know we’re just going to play it as it comes hope the weather is on our side we’ve got DJ’s for brunch and dinner so we’ll have a little energy that the city needs,” said the Manager of operations at Lagos.
For two months restaurants have only been allowed to offer take out.
Now with outdoor dining being an option, many are excited about seeing people gathering outside.
The staff at Lagos said that business Saturday was “awesome” after the weather cleared up.
A lot of their regulars were seen at their outdoor patio, which was full most of the night.
However, many expressed concern over social media for the crowd that was seen at The Flats.
Indoor dining begins on May 21st.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.