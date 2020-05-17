Accident in Sheffield Village shuts down I-90 in both directions

By Michael Dakota | May 17, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT - Updated May 17 at 6:18 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - I-90 is shut down in Avon in both directions after an accident with an overturned tanker truck.

Four residences on Deerfield Drive in Avon have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

All lanes are closed between SR 611 and SR 254. in Sheffield Village

The truck was hauling alcohol and there is a leak from the trailer unit.

A Haz Mat team has been called and is enroute to the scene.

The driver of the tanker truck was extricated from the cab and is being transported to Metro General Hospital, at this time unknown injuries.

Roll over accident on I-90, May 17, 2020 (Source: 19 News)

There is no word yet how long the highway will be closed.

Avon Police are asking motorists to find alternate routes, and divert to Detroit Road.

19 News will update this story as more information is made available.

