An Instagram account shows pictures of lack of social distancing at restaurants

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You’ve seen the pictures from many restaurants where it appears social distancing isn’t happening but, Townhall owner Bobby George said that police and the health inspector have seen his restaurant and said he is doing a good job while giving some pointers.
An Instagram account named “CLE Restaurants Being Ignorant” showed pictures of more than one restaurant not following CDC social distancing guidelines.
Many users were quick to respond.
Lindey’s Lakehouse responded to one post and they said the following in part:
“We take our guests and Employee’s safety very seriously. When the crowd became too large the police officers we hired to be on site enforced the social distancing requirements.”
If you see someone not following social distancing guidelines at a restaurant or bar you can contact the health department.
“That’s wild," said a local upon seeing the pictures.
Gov. Mike DeWine had previously said that indoor dining will begin on May 21.
