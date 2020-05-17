Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for May 17, 2020

Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for May 17, 2020
19 Outbreak Alert: Coronavirus and Beyond (Source: WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj | May 17, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT - Updated May 17 at 3:21 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health showed 1,581 deaths from the coronavirus with at least 26,954 cases reported statewide.

Here are today’s links:

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.