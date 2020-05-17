1,625 COVID-19 deaths reported in Ohio; at least 27,923 cases statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health said Sunday there are 1,625 total dead in the state due to coronavirus, and 27,923 total cases statewide.
Health officials said there have been a total of 4,921 patients in the hospital, and there have been a total of 1,305 admitted in the ICU.
The age range is less than one year old to 108 years old, with the median age range of 50.
