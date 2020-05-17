Dante in Tremont giving free family dinners to help those impacted by coronavirus crisis

TREMONT, Ohio (WOIO) - Dante restaurant in Tremont is giving away their final free family dinner for anyone who has been impacted by the coronavirus crisis and needs a hot meal.
The giveaway is from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 17 at 2247 Professor Ave.
The family dinner has penne pasta with sausage, peppers, onions, and tomatoes, as well as salad and bread.
The donations are made possible by sponsors Sysco, Orlando, U.S. Foods, and Aetomic Digital Marketing.
If you would like to donate, VENMO Dante Boccuzzi.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.