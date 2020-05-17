East Cleveland toddler’s life taken in crash while sitting on grandmother’s lap in front seat

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is calling the East Cleveland crash that claimed a toddler’s life on Sunday morning “a senseless tragedy that should have been avoided.”
Lt. Rob Gable said the one-car crash happened at approximately 1:39 a.m. on East 133rd Street south of Shaw Avenue.
According to the report, a 60-year-old Cleveland man was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu southbound on East 133rd Street from Shaw Avenue.
Riding with him 49-year-old East Cleveland woman in the front passenger seat holding 1-year-old Xavier Baker in her lap, according to Lt. Gable.
The driver then veered off the right side off the road and struck a tree, according to the Highway Patrol.
Lt. Gable said all three were brought to University Hospitals where Baker was pronounced dead.
According to the Highway Patrol, alcohol and drugs were believed to be factors in the crash.
The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.
Lt. Gable said no charges have been filed, but are expected later today.
“The child’s mother was notified of her son’s death at the hospital and the front passenger was the child’s grandmother. The driver was reportedly the grandmother’s boyfriend,” according to Lt. Gable.
Lt. Gable gave the following statement in the report:
“Young Xavier is the 32nd person killed as the result of a traffic crash in Cuyahoga County in 2020. Currently nearly half of Cleveland-area crashes have involved suspected drug or alcohol impairment and 62% involved the lack of proper occupant restraint use. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds everyone to have a plan and never drive impaired, never ride with someone who has been drinking or using drugs and always use seat belts and proper restraints for children.”
East Cleveland Police and Fire reportedly assisting on scene while United Towing removed the car.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.