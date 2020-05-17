East Cleveland toddler’s life taken in crash while sitting on grandmother’s lap in front seat

“Young Xavier is the 32nd person killed as the result of a traffic crash in Cuyahoga County in 2020. Currently nearly half of Cleveland-area crashes have involved suspected drug or alcohol impairment and 62% involved the lack of proper occupant restraint use. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds everyone to have a plan and never drive impaired, never ride with someone who has been drinking or using drugs and always use seat belts and proper restraints for children.”