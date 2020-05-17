Gov. DeWine gives virtual commencement speech for alma mater Miami University

OXFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gave a virtual commencement speech to his alma mater Miami University to inspire the Class of 2020 as their original graduation plans were canceled by the coronavirus crisis.
The governor was originally scheduled to be the speaker for the in-person ceremony in Oxford, and continued his duties for Maimi’s online ceremonies.
Gov. DeWine started off by listing the legacy he has to Miami of Ohio.
He and his wife, First Lady Fran DeWine, four of the DeWine’s children and a son-in-law are Miami graduates, three of their grandsons are members of the Miami Class of 2020, and Dewines’ granddaughter and grandson will be attending Miami next fall.
“Each of you graduating today has such great opportunities ahead to be bold and take some chances on life. Along the way, you will face tough, life-changing decisions. You will face disappointments and challenges and losses. But when you do, know that -- sometimes -- the best is yet to come!” Gov. DeWine said.
“We will come out of this. We will be stronger. Our scientists and our business people -- and among them now many of today’s graduates -- will be the ones to find new treatments and a vaccine and innovative and creative economic solutions,” the Governor said.
