Lago East Bank owner believes they ‘were able to provide a safe environment for all guests’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lago East Bank owner Fabio Salerno says he has seen the pictures posted online and understands the concern accompanying those pictures.
An Instagram account named “CLE Restaurants Being Ignorant” showed pictures of more than one restaurant, including Lago East Bank.
Salerno said in a press released that was released Sunday saying Lago East Bank followed every guideline that was set by the state.
“All of our tables are properly spaced, and we have encouraged all of our guests to practice social distancing in line with state guidelines," Salerno said. "There were times during our opening that tested those guidelines and we took immediate measures to thin the ‘crowded’ areas.”
Salerno said those pictures that were taken and posted online were just a one moment, one second of time.
“We believe we were able to provide a safe environment for all guests," Salerno said. "The pictures are one moment, one angle, one second of time. It in no way accurately reflects the time, money and effort that put into preparing our business in line with state guidelines within a week’s time. We were operating at a limited capacity for two months and we were excited to welcome back our guests.”
The criticism they believe they have received does not reflect the precautions they implemented, Salerno said.
“The recent criticism certainly does not reflect the additional precautions that we implemented that go far beyond the Governor’s guidelines, but we understand and will continue to adjust as necessary," Salerno said.
Salerno continued by saying he believes it is not their responsibility to “control” guests.
“With that being said, we do not believe it is necessarily our responsibility to ‘control’ our guests,” Salerno said. “It proved to be largely unrealistic and exceedingly difficult. We are not an enforcement agency. If the state provides further mandates that we must follow, we will certainly enact and follow those mandates.”
Salerno said that Lago is committed to ensure the safety and welfare of their local community and staff is a top priority.
