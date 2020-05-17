At least one person trapped after Uhaul truck collides with multiple vehicles Sunday night

Accident at E 116th and Kinsman, May 17, 2020
May 17, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT - Updated May 17 at 11:11 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An accident at E. 116th and Kinsman involving a Uhaul sent three people to the hospital Sunday night.

Uhaul accident
Uhaul accident (Source: 19 News)

According to the Cleveland Division of Police EMS transported three patients to University Hospital, University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital and Metro Health Medical Center.

According to Sergeant Jennifer Ciaccia a Uhaul truck struck multiple vehicles

Accident at E 116th and Kinsman
Accident at E 116th and Kinsman (Source: 19 News)

One person was trapped in the car following the collision at E 116th and Kinsman in Cleveland, in the Garden Valley neighborhood.

The accident investigation unit was called to the scene.

Accident at E 116th and Kinsman
Accident at E 116th and Kinsman (Source: 19 News)

As we know more we will update this story.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.