At least one person trapped after Uhaul truck collides with multiple vehicles Sunday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An accident at E. 116th and Kinsman involving a Uhaul sent three people to the hospital Sunday night.
According to the Cleveland Division of Police EMS transported three patients to University Hospital, University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital and Metro Health Medical Center.
According to Sergeant Jennifer Ciaccia a Uhaul truck struck multiple vehicles
One person was trapped in the car following the collision at E 116th and Kinsman in Cleveland, in the Garden Valley neighborhood.
The accident investigation unit was called to the scene.
As we know more we will update this story.
