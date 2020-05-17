Man dead, another injured after shots fired as rap video was being filmed in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed a homicide investigation is underway after 26-year-old man is dead and a 21-year-old man is injured after shots were fired as a rap video was being filmed on Saturday night.
According to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, officers on patrol heard shots fired in the area of East 93rd Street and Sophia Avenue around 11:50 p.m.
Officers toured the area and got a radioed to a man shot in the 9500 block of Sophia Avenue, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man in the street with multiple gunshot wounds, the report stated.
Sgt. Ciaccia said EMS took him to University Hospitals where he was later pronounced dead.
His identity has not yet been released.
According to Sgt. Ciaccia, officers spoke to “multiple uncooperative individuals on scene” and learned that the shots were fired as a rap video was being filmed.
The second shooting victim, who police described as a 21-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, arrived at St. Vincent Charity Hosptial by car, according to the report.
Sgt. Ciaccia said he was taken to MetroHealth Hospital where he is confined.
According to Sgt. Ciaccia, preliminary information indicates that the 26-year-old man may have shot the 21-year-old man, and then the 26-year-old man was shot by another individual.
