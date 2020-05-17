Motorcyclist dies after crashing into fence in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police Accident Investigation Unit is looking into the crash that claimed motorcyclist’s life on Saturday.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the crash happened at 5 p.m. on Old Grayton Road and Brookpark Road.
According to Cleveland EMS, the 56-year-old man lost control of the motorcycle and hit a fence.
He was taken to MetroHealth Hosptial where he died, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
His name has not yet been released.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.