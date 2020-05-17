Motorcyclist dies after crashing into fence in Cleveland

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into fence in Cleveland
(Source: Raycom)
By Rachel Vadaj | May 17, 2020 at 10:53 AM EDT - Updated May 17 at 10:53 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police Accident Investigation Unit is looking into the crash that claimed motorcyclist’s life on Saturday.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the crash happened at 5 p.m. on Old Grayton Road and Brookpark Road.

According to Cleveland EMS, the 56-year-old man lost control of the motorcycle and hit a fence.

He was taken to MetroHealth Hosptial where he died, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.

His name has not yet been released.

