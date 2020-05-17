35 New Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of 35 more confirmed test results for coronavirus in residents of the city and no new fatalities.
The new cases include patients in their 20s to 80 years old.
This brings the total to 1,168 confirmed cases in the City of Cleveland and 41 fatalities.
This according to a press release released from the Cleveland Mayor’s Office of Communications.
As of today, Sunday, May 17 there are 26,220 confirmed cases and 1,472 fatalities in the State of Ohio.
However, when Ohio calculates the total number they includes 1,703 cases as CDC expanded case definitions or “probable” cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 27,923 cases.
Using the total number of cases with the CDC expanded definition Ohio has had 1,25 deaths and 27,923 cases.
According to the state of Ohio, total cases are the amount of confirmed COVID-19 cases and coronavirus cases using the CDC expanded definition, or “probable” cases.
Cleveland does not include “probable” or CDC expanded case definitions in their numbers.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
Residents can view the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health’s map showing the confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County. The County releases an updated map each Friday.
