3rd suspect in Canton burglary and shooting arrested in Pennsylvania

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force have arrested Marc Taylor, 41, early Sunday morning who was wanted for a violent burglary that took place on April 30 in Canton, U.S. Marshals Service said.
Officials said Taylor was the third suspect wanted for the violent burglary.
U.S. Marshals Service said Marc Taylor, Bryant Binns and Brandy Ingram went into a home on Gilmore Avenue NW, and the meeting at the home turned into a burglary. A firearm was fired inside the home and a woman was pistol whipped and sexually assaulted. The suspects also stole drugs and a firearm out of the home.
Ingram was arrested in Plain Township shortly after the incident, officials said. NOVFT arrested Binns just outside of New Castle, Pennsylvania, last week. Investigators worked closely with Canton Detectives to track down Taylor.
Officials said officers eventually were able to narrow down his location to the area of Cranberry Township in Pennsylvania. Before dawn Sunday morning, members of NOVFT arrested Taylor in a hotel in Cranberry without incident.
During the arrest, a firearm was recovered from the hotel room, officials said. Taylor will remain in the Alleghany County Jail until he can be extradited back to Canton to face the charges or burglary and felonious assault.
