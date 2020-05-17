Valley City Community Group and 2 other groups build and install a new food pantry box to help people in need

VALLEY CITY, Ohio (WOIO) - Valley City Community Group, LifeSpring Community Church and the Boy Scouts of America Troop 502 have combined their efforts to coordinate and build and install a Food Pantry Box at the Valley City Depot for those in need.
Valley City Community Group announced this in a press release Sunday.
The Boy Scouts used their skills and materials to build a box with an operational door and installed it on May 16 in a secure, lighted location with the blessings of Liverpool Township trustee Paul Schaefer.
“We [the trustees] are absolutely happy too ‘Okay’ this for the community," Schaefer said in a released statement. "It’s a great idea and thanks to LifeSpring [Community Church], Valley City Boy Scouts and the Valley City Community Group for doing this.”
A banner has been placed near the driveway to promote the food box, which also lists LifeSpring Community Church’s Food Pantry phone number on it for those citizens who may need further assistance.
Valley City’s local churches have promoted the Food Pantry’s services and new Food Box to their congregations, and volunteers are monitoring the Food Box daily to make certain there are items available and that they are current.
If you or someone you know needs food assistance, please call LifeSpring Food Pantry at (330) 328-3091. Their monthly drive through food pantry is the third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at 1638 Lester Road, Valley City, Ohio.
They appreciate the Valley City community who have come together to help each other in this time of need, thank you — www.valleycity.org.
