ADT home security cameras stolen during Cleveland burglary

ADT home security cameras stolen during Cleveland burglary
(Source: Cleveland police)
By Julia Tullos | May 18, 2020 at 10:14 AM EDT - Updated May 18 at 10:14 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the burglar who broke into a home in the city’s Clark Fulton neighborhood.

Officers said the man entered the back of the home in the 3500 block of Trent Avenue around 6:45 p.m. on May 10.

While inside the house, he stole a 26″ television and two ADT home security surveillance cameras.

Burglar stole a television and two ADT home security surveillance cameras.
Burglar stole a television and two ADT home security surveillance cameras. (Source: Cleveland police)

He was wearing a black hat under a gray hoodie, black jacket, beige or khaki colored pants, dark shoes and a possible beard.

If you have any information, please call Cleveland Police Detective Carrucini at 216-623-5218.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.