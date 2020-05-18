ADT home security cameras stolen during Cleveland burglary

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the burglar who broke into a home in the city’s Clark Fulton neighborhood.
Officers said the man entered the back of the home in the 3500 block of Trent Avenue around 6:45 p.m. on May 10.
While inside the house, he stole a 26″ television and two ADT home security surveillance cameras.
He was wearing a black hat under a gray hoodie, black jacket, beige or khaki colored pants, dark shoes and a possible beard.
If you have any information, please call Cleveland Police Detective Carrucini at 216-623-5218.
