Akron mayor announces dates to open pools, splash pads, and more in the city

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced plans Monday to reopen the city and important updates for programming in the City of Akron Recreation and Parks Department.
Youth sports, which are covered under Gov. Mike DeWine’s Responsible RestartOhio plan will start up again in Akron on June 15, 2020. The mayor said this will provide the city the time needed to prepare baseball fields and issue permits to teams. The mayor said the city will be connecting with all youth sports organizers and organizations before the opening date to help walk them through protocols required by the State’s orders.
Pools and splash pads are scheduled to open on July 1, with additional safety restrictions which are in development. Akron has two outdoor public pools at Reservoir Park in Goodyear Heights and Perkins Park in West Akron. The indoor pool which is located in the Balch Street Fitness facility will remain closed until further notice along with the fitness facility.
The Joy Park splash pad will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., along with the brand new Patterson Park splash pad, which is nearly complete. Water at these splash pads is not circulated.
Summer Camps will be starting on June 15. More information on the specifics for summer camps will be coming soon, the mayor said. Community Centers will remain closed to the general public until further notice. This includes programming that would normally occur at the centers such as: fitness classes, active adult club meetings and activities, ward meetings, book clubs, card and game playing groups/events, open gyms, Late Night Basketball, room rentals, etc.
The city will continue to evaluate reopening the community centers as the summer progresses.
Food giveaways have continued in the community center parking lots throughout the City’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue outdoors until further notice. Additionally, the summer lunch program will continue at Akron Public School sites where they are currently serving grab and go meals.
City parks will remain open for outdoor recreation, like walking or jogging. Playground equipment remains closed until further notice. It is not practical for City crews to adequately sanitize the equipment frequently enough in order for it to be safe for our children to safely play on. Basketball courts also remain closed as basketball is categorized as a contact sport under the State order and is not allowed currently.
“I am looking forward to being able to reopen some of our recreation resources to our residents in a limited and modified way,” said Mayor Horrigan in a released statement. “We want our community to be able to engage with each other and participate in their favorite activities again, but it is vitally important that we do so in a way that is safe for everyone involved. We will continue to count on our residents to follow best practices from our local and state health officials as we begin to offer more programming.”
"This is a moving target, and we are working to balance several important considerations that contribute to the health and wellbeing of our community. We ask for your patience as we continue to navigate this situation together."
The mayor said to stay tuned for announcements regarding alternative recreation and community programming later this week.
