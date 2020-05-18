Akron mayor announces dates to open pools, splash pads, and more in the city

“I am looking forward to being able to reopen some of our recreation resources to our residents in a limited and modified way,” said Mayor Horrigan in a released statement. “We want our community to be able to engage with each other and participate in their favorite activities again, but it is vitally important that we do so in a way that is safe for everyone involved. We will continue to count on our residents to follow best practices from our local and state health officials as we begin to offer more programming.”