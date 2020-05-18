Akron police looking for alleged stimulus check thief

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a man accused of stealing another man’s stimulus check money.
Police were called to the 300 block of E. Exchange St. because of a theft.
When they arrived the 60-year-old victim explained to police that the pictured man drove him to the market to cash his stimulus check.
After the victim received the money, the suspect snatched it out of his hands and ran out of the store.
The alleged thief fled the scene in a dark green Toyota Camry driven by an unknown female.
The vehicle has Plexiglas covering the driver’s side window.
The suspect is described as being 20-25 years old, around 5′10″, and weighs about 150 pounds.
If anyone has information give Akron police a call.
