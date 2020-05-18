Captains waiting to set sail on 2020 season

The team is certainly busy, but they know nothing truly fills the void of not having a baseball season. MLB owners and players are continuing talks on how to play in a world with COVID-19. There is a chance that whatever they agree on will not include Minor League Baseball, meaning teams like the Captains would not take the field again until 2021 at the earliest. Luftlgass is hoping it does not come to that. “This is not something written in stone and we have no idea what is going to happen either in the short term or in the long term, so we are just waiting it out like everybody else.”