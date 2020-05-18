Captains waiting to set sail on 2020 season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Like the Indians, the Lake County Captains do not know when, or even if, they will play ball. That does not stop fans from asking how soon till there will be a first pitch. “We don’t know right now,” said Captains play-by-play announcer Andrew Luftglass. “We are in a holding pattern, we have to know what Major League Baseball is going to do first.”
The club has not forgotten about their fans who might be holding tickets wondering what to do with them.
“For season ticket holders we are touching base with them periodically to check in," said Luftglass. "Once we have more info on the season we will reach out to each ticket holder to discuss their options.” Those options will include things like refunds or credits.
In the mean time, the Captains have rolled up their sleeves and are busy in the community. They have been feeding front line workers at Lake Health, they have partnered with Minor League Baseball to feed the hungry in their area through Community First, a program that raises funds for local food banks. They have also partnered with the United Way.
Restaurants have tried to make up for lost business through curbside pick up meals, the Captains are using that same strategy using traditional ballpark fare.
“Every Wednesday we are giving fans an opportunity to pick up their favorite ballpark food for dinner.” Fans place their order on the team website the day before and can pick up a $40 ballpark-style meal that serves four people.
The team is certainly busy, but they know nothing truly fills the void of not having a baseball season. MLB owners and players are continuing talks on how to play in a world with COVID-19. There is a chance that whatever they agree on will not include Minor League Baseball, meaning teams like the Captains would not take the field again until 2021 at the earliest. Luftlgass is hoping it does not come to that. “This is not something written in stone and we have no idea what is going to happen either in the short term or in the long term, so we are just waiting it out like everybody else.”
Waiting is about all we can do, other than wash our hands.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.